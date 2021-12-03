Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He’s picked up a cold from his young grandson. The president has had an unusually low, scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health on Friday. He assured reporters that he’s tested daily for COVID-19 and is negative, and that has been dealing with a scratchy throat for a much less concerning reason. He said he picked up the cold from his young grandson, who he said “likes to kiss his pop.”