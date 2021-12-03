Breonna Taylor honored by peaceful augmented-reality garden

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

Say her name with flowers on your tongue. That’s what Breonna Taylor’s sister wants during Miami’s art week from people visiting an augmented reality garden created to honor her late sister. “Breonna’s Garden” commemorates the 26-year-old emergency medical worker who was fatally shot by police raiding her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky last year. The exhibit is a reminder of the transformational power of art, even amid the opulent celebrity parties that surround the prestigious Art Basel events. It can be viewed in person through Sunday next to the Perez Art Museum or through an online app. Artist Lady PheOnix created the project with Taylor’s sister Ju’Niyah Palmer.