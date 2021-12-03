Famously soggy Seattle sees its wettest fall on record

By MANUEL VALDES

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle, a city known for soggy weather, has seen its wettest fall on record. The National Weather Service says 19.04 inches of rain fell between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, breaking a record set in 2006. A series of wet storms caused by so-called “atmospheric rivers” pounded the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flooding and damage. Areas north of Seattle were hit especially hard. Bellingham recorded 23.55 inches (59.8 centimeters) of rain from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) more than the previous high. The record rain comes after the region saw record breaking heat earlier this year.