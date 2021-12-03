Fire official: Gas odor after blast razes Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Fire crews on the scene could smell gas after an explosion leveled a house in Oklahoma City. Fire Capt. Scott Douglas says neighbors reported the blast about 3:20 p.m. Friday. He says the first arriving fire crews reported smelling gas. After gas and electric power to the site was shut off, search dogs were brought in to check for bodies. Douglas says a neighbor noted the truck owned by the man who lives alone in the house was missing. The resident was tracked down in Waco, Texas. No one was injured in the explosion.