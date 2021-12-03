Iraqi region hit by migrant deaths; smuggling big business

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurds seem to make up the majority of Middle Eastern migrants seeking to move to Europe these days. Although northern Iraq is more prosperous than the rest of the conflict-scarred country, growing unemployment and frustration over corruption forces many to consider the risky journey. Last month, at least 27 migrants were killed when their flimsy boat sank between France and Britain. Twana Mamand was believed to be among them. In his hometown of Ranya in Iraq’s Kurdish region, many talk openly about wanting to make the journey and travel agents help them contact smugglers in Turkey and elsewhere. Others who failed and returned seek to go again. Kurdish authorities say they are powerless to act against the smugglers.