Kurdish activists enter grounds of chemical weapons watchdog

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of flag-waving demonstrators from a Kurdish organization have broken into the grounds of the global chemical weapons watchdog to protest what they allege is the use of chemical weapons by Turkey’s armed forces. Police arrested about 50 protesters on Friday after they managed to get past security, including a high fence that surrounds The Hague headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. He says a Kurdish group called DEM NED organized the protest against the alleged use of chemical weapons by Turkish forces. The organizers could not be reached. Turkey denies it uses chemical weapons in its conflict in northern Iraq with the Kurdistan Worker’s Party.