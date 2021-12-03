Philippine military says Muslim rebel leader killed in clash

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed an Islamic rebel leader and four of his men in fighting in the volatile south in the latest setback for insurgent forces aligned with the Islamic State group. Army troops gunned down Asim Karinda and four others, just over a month after he took over the armed Islamic group Daulah Islamiya whose previous leader was killed in an army offensive. Small rebel groups, which have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, remain in the southern Philippines despite a 2014 peace pact between the government and the largest insurgent group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.