Sanders to Biden: Cut back looming Medicare premium hike

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. In a letter Friday to President Joe Biden, the Vermont Independent called on the president to prevent the portion of an “outrageous increase” in Medicare premiums that’s attributable to Aduhelm, a newly approved Alzheimer’s medicine from drugmaker Biogen priced at $56,000 a year. A planned increase of $21.60 a month this January in Medicare’s “Part B” premium for outpatient care would be slashed closer to $10.