SKorea sets daily records for new coronavirus cases, deaths

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported daily records in coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency marked the third time this week the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while the 752 patients in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. South Korea’s omicron caseload is now at nine after officials confirmed three more cases. All of the cases so far have been linked to arrivals from Nigeria.