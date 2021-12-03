UN renews anti-piracy ships off Somalia for only 3 months

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to allow international naval forces to continue using all necessary means to fight piracy off the coast of Somalia, but only for the next three months. The Somali government says there has been no piracy incident for over four years and it’s time end the operation. The council had been renewing the authorization for regional organizations and countries to fight piracy and armed robbery off Somalia’s coast or 12 months. But Somalia’s U.N. Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman said Friday the government wants to transition to bilateral maritime security arrangements.