Dominican Republic expels, mistreats Haitians, activists say

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — More than 31,000 people have been deported by the Dominican Republic to Haiti this year, more than 12,000 of them in just the past three months — a huge spike, observers say. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn’t been seen in decades. The increasing mistreatment of the country’s Haitians, they say, coincided with the rise of Luis Abinader, who took office as president in August 2020. They accuse the government of targeting vulnerable populations, separating children from their parents and racial profiling.