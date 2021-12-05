Teen shootings in Denver suburb renew focus on gun violence

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A string of shootings involving teenagers has placed renewed attention on a long-running problem of gun violence and gangs in Aurora just outside Denver. Activists and officials say easy access to guns is contributing to the problem in Colorado’s third largest city. But they also say it’s been exacerbated by the pandemic and its effect particularly on the mental health of minority teens in the city. In April, the city started a new youth violence prevention program funded by an increase in the marijuana sales tax but it’s still in the process of hiring some of the needed workers.