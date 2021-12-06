Alabama Gov. Ivey facing new challenger in 2022 GOP primary

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Tim James is challenging fellow Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s GOP primary. James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, filed paperwork last week with the Alabama secretary of state’s office indicating he will be a candidate for governor. James ran for governor in 2002 and 2010, when he narrowly missed making the GOP runoff. James said he believes many conservative voters are unhappy with certain state political decisions, such as an approved gas tax increase, efforts to legalize casinos, and some aspects of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.