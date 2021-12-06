Skip to Content
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined. Wall Street closed out last week with more losses Friday following a mixed reading on a U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. Investors are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. 

