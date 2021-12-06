Liz Weston: 8 rules for saving, borrowing and spending money

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

A personalized financial blueprint from a qualified planner should offer smart ways to manage your money both now and in the future. Plus, the plan should be tailored to your priorities and resources. But you don’t need a formal program or a professional to get started. Some general guidelines can help you make wise decisions with your money and avoid disaster if life throws you some curveballs — and it will. Here are eight things you can start doing to help build a solid financial foundation all on your own.