Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll

By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

A new poll finds that the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have been especially hard for younger Americans, in particular when it comes to their education and social lives. The poll from MTV Entertainment Group and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans ages 13 through 56 think the pandemic made parts of their lives harder, but Gen Z reported higher levels of disruption to their education and dating lives. Health experts say it’s consistent with what they’re seeing as younger people report higher rates of anxiety and depression following months of remote learning.