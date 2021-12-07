A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Not in a justice’s black robe, but wearing the striped pants and jacket with tails reserved for government lawyers appearing before the court. The onetime high court nominee was there to take part in tradition that dates back more than 200 years, to be introduced to the justices as the nation’s attorney general. Among the nine justices gazing down at Garland from the bench were former colleagues as well as the man ultimately appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked Garland from having a hearing, much less a vote.