District declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says her office won’t be the agency to conduct a planned third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has said a third party will investigate. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had offered that her office could conduct it, but she said in statement late Monday that the school district had declined her offer. Nessel has said, however, that she could still investigate. The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes in the Nov. 30 attack. His parents face involuntary manslaughter charges.