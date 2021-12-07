Former Trump ambassador to run against Alabama governor

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Ex-President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia has become the third Republican candidate to announce a challenge to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s gubernatorial primary. Businesswoman Lindy Blanchard formally announced her candidacy on Tuesday. Blanchard said she is running because “people made it unmistakably clear to me that they wanted a conservative outsider” not just in the nation’s capital, but also Montgomery. Toll road developer Tim James and former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George have also announced their candidacies against Ivey.