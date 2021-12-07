Judge cleared to resume investigation into Beirut port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese court has cleared the way for the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port to resume his work. It was suspended for more than a month following legal challenges by former officials who were charged. State-run National News Agency said an appeals court judge in Beirut rejected a case filed by a former Cabinet minister who challenged the investigative judge. That opened the door for Bitar’s probe to continue. At least 216 people died in the port explosion. The blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse for years.