La Scala season premiering Macbeth opens to full house

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala in Milan opens its new season Tuesday with the gala premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” to a fully seated house. La Scala resumed performances at full capacity in September, but there remain considerations for the pandemic: Attendees must be vaccinated or recently recovered to attend performances in Italy under new government regulations launched this week for the holiday season. After last year’s televised-only premier, the in-person season opener was a positive signal for one of the world’s top opera houses, even as live performances elsewhere continued to suffer as the virus made a winter resurgence.