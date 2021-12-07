Prosecution rests in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The prosecution has rested in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s federal trial on child pornography charges. On Monday, Duggar’s defense attorneys began presenting their case with testimony from a computer analyst who said it’s possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely. Duggar was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” show featuring his large Arkansas family. He’s charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years on each count. Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the computer at Duggar’s workplace.