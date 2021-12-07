Uganda registers first 7 cases of omicron, says official

By RISDEL KASASIRA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A health official in Uganda has announced the East African country’s first seven cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The director of clinical services, Charles Olaro, said the variant was detected in travelers from South Africa and Nigeria who arrived in Uganda on Nov. 29. He said the travelers have been notified and they are in isolation. Olaro said the first tests done on the travelers upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport showed they were positive for the coronavirus and further testing confirmed the new variant. He said that omicron was confirmed by using genomic sequencing tests.