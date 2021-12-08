Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard diver has been lowered from a hovering helicopter to pull a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls. Officials from New York’s State Park Police said the diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s. It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.