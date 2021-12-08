Father’s Nazi past haunts Chilean presidential frontrunner

By FRANK JORDANS and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press Writers

BERLIN (AP) — A recently revealed identification card shows that the German-born father of Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast belonged to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party. That’s at odds with the far-right candidate’s statements about his father’s World War II military service. Germany’s Federal Archive couldn’t confirm the card belonged to the presidential contender’s father, but the date and place of birth listed on the card match. It adds a new twist to a presidential runoff billed on both side as a battle of extremes — between communism and freedom, authoritarianism and democracy. Kast is in a Dec. 19 runoff with leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric.