Hong Kong tycoon, two others convicted over Tiananmen vigil

By MATTHEW CHENG and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others have been convicted for their roles in last year’s banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing’s tightening political control. Lai, together with one of the vigil organizers, Chow Hang-tung, as well as activist and former reporter Gwyneth Ho were convicted Thursday for either taking part in or inciting others to join the candlelight vigil in 2020. They are among 24 activists who were charged for their roles in last year’s unauthorized assembly, during which thousands of people gathered to light candles and sing songs in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park despite police warnings that they may be breaking the law.