Investigators in Alabama find car, bones in 1976 cold case

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they have discovered the 1974 Pinto a 22-year-old student was driving on his way back to Auburn University from Georgia when he disappeared more than 45 years ago. Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff James Woodruff said Wednesday that Kyle Wade Clinkscales’ car was pulled from a creek around Cusseta, Alabama a day earlier. Inside the car, investigators found what they they think are human bones along with identification and credit cards belonging to Clinkscales. Clinkscales left LaGrange, Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive the 45 miles back to Auburn, but never showed up. Woodruff did not rule out foul play in Clinkscales’ disappearance.