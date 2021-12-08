Defense team rests in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The defense team for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes rested its case Wednesday in Holmes’ criminal fraud trial, setting up several days of preparation before closing arguments begin. Those arguments are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 15-16 unless any jurors have conflicts. The case could go to the jury by Dec. 20; deliberations may continue over the holiday break. Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding investors and patients by misleading them about Theranos’ progress developing new technology intended to perform hundreds of blood tests at once on just a few drops of blood. Holmes testified in her defense for seven days in total.