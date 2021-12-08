NC’s top court halts March primary due to remapping suits

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has delayed the state’s planned March 8 primary until May so state courts can review lawsuits claiming illegal gerrymandering. Wednesday’s decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed by the full intermediate-level appeals court. The order by the justices means candidate filing is now suspended until the litigation is resolved. The primary is now pushed back to May 17 for all offices, including legislative seats and seats in the U.S. House and Senate.