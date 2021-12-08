Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shootout

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement. A park spokeswoman says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday morning. The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and wasn’t seriously injured. One of the suspects also was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody. Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting.