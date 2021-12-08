‘To Die For’ inspiration Pamela Smart asks chance at freedom

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former high school employee serving a life-without-parole sentence for recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990 is once again asking New Hampshire officials for a chance at freedom, saying she has accepted responsibility for her role in her husband’s death. WMUR-TV reports in a letter, Pamela Smart apologizes to her husband’s family, her own family, and all directly or indirectly impacted by her actions. The 54-year-old Smart was 22 when she was accused of plotting with student William Flynn to murder her husband, Gregory Smart. Flynn and three other youths have since been released from prison. The case inspired the 1995 Nicole Kidman movie, “To Die For.”