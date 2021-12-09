Court rejects Trump’s efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel

By ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against an effort by former President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The three-judge panel said Thursday there was a “unique legislative need” for documents that the committee has requested but whose release Trump has sought to block through executive privilege. The appeals court ruled that the injunction that has prevented the National Archives from turning over the documents will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump, whichever is later.