Danes orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government has decided that school students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also recommended Wednesday that people work from home, banned concerts with more than 50 people standing and ordered people to wear face masks in eateries when not seated. Speaking of the omicron variant, Frederiksen said that it is “expected that this will mean more infected, more sick and thus potentially more hospitalized patients.”