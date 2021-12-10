Dole’s last Kansas journey honors service, political career

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole has returned to Kansas for memorials in his hometown and at the Statehouse. The services will honor his military service during World War II and the distinguished political career that followed. Honors Saturday for the late former U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate began with a public viewing of his casket and a memorial service at a Roman Catholic church in his hometown of Russell. Another memorial was to follow Saturday afternoon in the state capital of Topeka. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He served nearly 36 years in Congress before running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.