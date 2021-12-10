Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has cleared the way for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision Friday extends the nation’s vaccination program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge. The program for children is set to begin in mid-January. The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents if they get the shots. Dutch COVID-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5 p.m.