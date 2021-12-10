Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of a Palestinian refugee camp say several explosions have shaken their camp in southern Lebanon. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said there were casualties. Ambulances rushed to the scene in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre on Friday night. That’s according to residents who spoke to The Associated Press by telephone. Initial reports from the the camp said a fire had started in a diesel tanker and spread to a nearby mosque. The residents said the blaze triggered explosions of some weapons that were stored inside the mosque.