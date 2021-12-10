Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving. Now Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a simliar issue. The German automaker said in documents posted Friday by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server. But the fact that Mercedes did the recall over concerns about distracted driving, and Tesla has not, raised questions about whether federal auto safety standards are being applied equally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Messages were left Friday seeking comment from NHTSA and from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.