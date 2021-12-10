Israel extends travel restrictions for a further 10 days

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Prime Minister and Health Minister are extending Israel’s tough travel restrictions including its entry ban on all foreign nationals for a further ten days, in a bid to stop further cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus entering the country. The extension means the restrictions on passengers arriving at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport will run until at least the 22 of December. Under the current requirements, all Israelis returning from abroad must self-quarantine until they receive confirmation of a negative coronavirus test result. Those arriving from high-risk countries are required to isolate at a state-governed quarantine hotel until they receive a negative result. Israel has identified at least 21 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.