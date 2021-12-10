Man held in California crash that killed girl, injured kids

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested on suspicion of rear-ending a school bus and then plowing his Cadillac into a group of children walking home, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring three other youngsters. Officials say Robert Hanson of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death. Authorities say Hanson is 87 and hit the bus Thursday afternoon, veered around it and plowed into four children walking home on a road shoulder in Desert Hot Springs near Palm Springs. Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene. An 8-year-old boy and two girls ages 11 and 12 were injured.