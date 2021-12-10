Skip to Content
National Guard helping virus-sapped states, hospitals

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

More U.S. states desperate to defend against COVID-19 are calling on the National Guard and other military personnel to assist. Staff at hospitals and other care centers are being worn down by a rise in virus cases that began before Thanksgiving, especially in some Northeast and Upper Midwest states. Meanwhile, New York state announced a statewide indoor mask order, effective Monday and lasting five weeks through the holiday season. Gov. Kathy Hochul warns that New York is entering a “time of uncertainty.” The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks to 117,677 by Thursday, compared to 84,756 on Thanksgiving Day.

