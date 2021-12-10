NC GOP Senate primary intensifies as campaigns go negative

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker are urging U.S. Rep. Ted Budd to agree to participate in a U.S. Senate debate. Budd’s campaign says it considers any conversations premature and “foolish” since candidate filing was recently suspended. The state Supreme Court this week decided to push back the primary from March 8 to May 17. The move gives Walker more time to make a decision on whether to follow former President Donald Trump’s push for him to bow out and instead run for a U.S. House seat. McCrory is upset by the court’s decision and recent negative attack ads against him from Club for Growth Action, a Washington group supporting Budd.