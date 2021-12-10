Pop superstar Alicia Keys unveils new album ‘KEYS’ in Dubai

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop superstar Alicia Keys has debuted her new album live in front of a packed crowd at the world’s fair in Dubai — a lively performance full of soaring vocals and piano solos. The 40-year-old Keys sauntered onstage on Friday in a glittery gold bodysuit, her hair in a tight bun, and jammed out her eighth studio album along with old classics, radiating confidence. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s sprawling double album, “KEYS,” includes two versions of each song: “Originals,” produced by Keys, and “Unlocked,” produced by Keys and Michael Williams II, who goes by Mike Will Made-It.