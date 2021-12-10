Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights group is calling on an international court to open an investigation into a crackdown on dissent by Myanmar’s military rulers. The group alleges that the leader of the coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture. The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there is sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country’s military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. The director of the accountability project says documents filed with prosecutors at the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court contains testimony from a defector “that shows responsibility for the torture goes all the way up to Min Aung Hlaing himself.”