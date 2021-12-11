Brazil justice rules vaccine passport mandatory for visitors

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ruled that all travelers arriving in Brazil must present a vaccine passport documenting they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The decision from Luís Roberto Barroso challenges a more lenient rule announced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed mandatory immunization against the virus that can cause COVID-19. The federal government announced Tuesday that travelers arriving in Brazil did not have to produce a vaccine passport though they would have to undergo a five-day quarantine. Barroso’s Saturday ruling must be reviewed by all 11 judges of the Supreme Court next week.