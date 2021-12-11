Father: Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. is fine after a fall

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. suffered scrapes on a knee and his hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic, but is doing fine. That’s according to his father, former Major League infielder Fernando Tatís. The elder Tatís said Saturday that his son was treated in the Dominican Republic and it’s ‘’not a big deal.” The incident occurred last Sunday in San Pedro de Macorís province in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic. Earlier this year, Tatís signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres.