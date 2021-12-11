UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia’s ‘malign behavior’

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Liverpool, England, for a meeting that host country Britain calls “a show of unity against global aggressors.” The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine. As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps at the modernist Museum of Liverpool on Saturday. Truss said before the two-day meeting that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money.