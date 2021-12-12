At G7, UK warns Russia of ‘severe’ cost of Ukraine incursion

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the “world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” consequences. Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among Group of Seven foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool. The U.S. and its allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens. But the G-7 has not said what form those sanctions would take. Truss said Sunday that the group is “considering all options.”