Golden Globes to announce noms to a skeptical Hollywood

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce nominations to the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning. But will Hollywood care? The press association, often ridiculed, even by its own hosts, this year went from punchline to pariah. After a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist, much of the film industry threatened to boycott the Globes. Tom Cruise even returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters. But after nine months of reform, the HFPA is doing what it always has this time of year: Gathering reporters in the early morning to announce its film and television nominations.