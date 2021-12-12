Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in Belgrade and much of Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Heavy snowfall has covered Belgrade and much of Serbia. The bad weather has hampered traffic and closed the capital’s main airport and disrupted public transportation. Many areas across the country reported power cuts and damages to buildings on Sunday. The icy conditions saw trucks skidding across the roads and getting stuck. Ploughs were being used to pull them out. Several trees fell under the weight of the heavy snow in Belgrade. Cars and buildings were damaged. Some people had to be rescued after being trapped in their damaged vehicles. Flights from Belgrade’s main airport were grounded for several hours because of the weather conditions and a power cut to the main terminal.