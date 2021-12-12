Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Ukraine and he urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. Francis didn’t mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square. But the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis. The Vatican has been loathe to criticize Russia over its Ukraine policies for fear of alienating the Russian Orthodox Church.